Mimosa Cake
Mimosa Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mimosa and Wedding Cake. This strain is a delicious and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re celebrating a special occasion. Mimosa Cake is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mimosa Cake effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mimosa Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Fast Buds, Mimosa Cake features flavors like fruity, sweet and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mimosa Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric, Mimosa Cake might be the one for you. This strain has a mouthwatering fruity flavor that will make you think of a mimosa cocktail and a cake slice. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mimosa Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mimosa Cake strain effects
Mimosa Cake strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
