This is hands-down the best I've ever had, not to mention an honor to grow from seed. Very attractive resinous scent during flowering stage, easy to train, early maturing. The flower offers a tropical fruit and fresh sage scent, with a hint of hops. There's also some, pine, mint, and basil coming through. The leaves are seven-leafed, with a bluish-green color at harvest, medium-thick buds with excellent trichome cover and good yield. The smoke is smooth, though there is cough, soon followed by thirst and eventually the munchies. Mine feels slightly Sativa-dominant: very uplifting, energetic, and creative, but also a long-lasting body indica euphoria that really lends itself to lying face up just offshore from a lost Greek island.