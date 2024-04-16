Mimosa Evo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mimosa Evo.
Mimosa Evo strain effects
Mimosa Evo reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
n........6
April 16, 2024
Energetic
Happy
This is a lovely flower, the mimosa taste is very dominant, but has beautifully sweet aroma and back taste of berries and fruit. To any citrus lovers this is top notch. Darkish buds with hints of purple. Very strong taste absolutely delicious
d........1
September 19, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
19% strain found in Michigan. Pine and tamgerine scent. Strong pine taste in smoke. Hits stronger as a Sativa at 40%, leaves a pleasant peppery and tingly tongue. Hints of menthol tobacco producing a calm euphoria with a Sativa head high.