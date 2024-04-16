Mimosa Evo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mimosa Evo.

Mimosa Evo strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Mimosa Evo strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety

April 16, 2024
This is a lovely flower, the mimosa taste is very dominant, but has beautifully sweet aroma and back taste of berries and fruit. To any citrus lovers this is top notch. Darkish buds with hints of purple. Very strong taste absolutely delicious
September 19, 2024
19% strain found in Michigan. Pine and tamgerine scent. Strong pine taste in smoke. Hits stronger as a Sativa at 40%, leaves a pleasant peppery and tingly tongue. Hints of menthol tobacco producing a calm euphoria with a Sativa head high.

