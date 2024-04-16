stock photo similar to Mimosa Evo
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Mimosa Evo
Mimosa Evo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Punch and Mimosa. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Mimosa Evo is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Barney’s Farm, the average price of Mimosa Evo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mimosa Evo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mimosa Evo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mimosa EvoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mimosa Evo strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mimosa Evo products near you
Similar to Mimosa Evo near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mimosa Evo strain reviews2
Read all reviews
n........6
April 16, 2024
Energetic
Happy
d........1
September 19, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric