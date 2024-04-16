stock photo similar to Mimosa Evo
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Mimosa Evo

Mimosa Evo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Punch and Mimosa. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Mimosa Evo is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Barney’s Farm, the average price of Mimosa Evo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mimosa Evo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mimosa Evo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Mimosa Evo strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Mimosa Evo strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Mimosa Evo strain reviews2

April 16, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
This is a lovely flower, the mimosa taste is very dominant, but has beautifully sweet aroma and back taste of berries and fruit. To any citrus lovers this is top notch. Darkish buds with hints of purple. Very strong taste absolutely delicious
3 people found this helpful
September 19, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
19% strain found in Michigan. Pine and tamgerine scent. Strong pine taste in smoke. Hits stronger as a Sativa at 40%, leaves a pleasant peppery and tingly tongue. Hints of menthol tobacco producing a calm euphoria with a Sativa head high.
Strain spotlight