Firstly, shout out to Green Acres dispo!
This is a good smoke for mid-afternoon. It starts out with this motivated feeling to do something, like run errands, then transitions into a bit of a lazy, haze like state. It does help with my muscle spasms, while providing a pretty good head buzz. The tast...