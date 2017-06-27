ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mission Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mission Kush.

Reviews

3

Avatar for mauriciodeboa
Member since 2017
what about the 59-64% thc, is it true?
feelings
Avatar for Superman89
Member since 2018
Awesome movie watching strain, good for mid afternoon to late night smoking. Heavy pine flavor.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for rcadd
Member since 2016
Firstly, shout out to Green Acres dispo! This is a good smoke for mid-afternoon. It starts out with this motivated feeling to do something, like run errands, then transitions into a bit of a lazy, haze like state. It does help with my muscle spasms, while providing a pretty good head buzz. The tast...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
