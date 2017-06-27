ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mission Kush

Mission Kush by View Askew Farms is a powerful West Coast herb grown near the banks of the Columbia River. Bred from Silver Surfer and Haze, Mission Kush holds on to the earthy and herbaceous terpenes of its predecessors. The complementary effects of this sativa-dominant strain set in quickly, imbuing the consumer with a strong, positive focus that promotes productivity, long conversations, and mood elevation. Utilize Mission Kush to curb depression and mental fatigue while enhancing mood and productivity.   

Firstly, shout out to Green Acres dispo! This is a good smoke for mid-afternoon. It starts out with this motivated feeling to do something, like run errands, then transitions into a bit of a lazy, haze like state. It does help with my muscle spasms, while providing a pretty good head buzz. The tast...
Awesome movie watching strain, good for mid afternoon to late night smoking. Heavy pine flavor.
Silver Surfer
Haze
