Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Mixed Berry
  4. Mixed Berry Reviews

Mixed Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mixed Berry.

Mixed Berry effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Uplifted
14% of people report feeling uplifted

Mixed Berry reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Berry
28% of people taste the flavor berry
Blue Cheese
14% of people taste the flavor blue cheese
Flowery
14% of people taste the flavor flowery

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Mixed Berry near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...