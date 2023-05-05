Has a very sweet earthy smell and also very earthy in flavor the stone itself is very very nice sets in the body and then hits in the head you will feel it in and around the eye sockets followed by tingling in the crown area of the head very relaxed body feel also very euphoric in feeling starts to get tingly in the body also was in the middle of a bad anxiety attack and within minutes I was calm as can be and had some suicideboy$ on just vibing with my wife laying outside in the grass overall would highly recommend this strain to anyone even beginners

