Mo'bama
MOB
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Sweet
Pungent
Woody
Mo'bama effects are mostly energizing.
Mo’bama is a zingy hybrid weed strain bred from a power couple of cannabis royalty. Oregon Roots used their exclusive cuts of Obama Kush, and Miracle Alien Cookies. Mo’bama has mo buds in dark purple and pastel green, wet with calyxes. Dark purple Obama Kush hues make way for the lighter pastels of the MAC. Expect a fruity, funky palate and oodles of euphoria. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mo’bama, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mo'bama strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Mo'bama strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mo'bama strain reviews(2)
s........6
May 5, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
a........9
June 14, 2023