Mochi reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mochi.

Reviews

28

Avatar for The_smacked1
Member since 2019
One of my favorite strains never fails.
Avatar for SisterD
Member since 2019
I have OCD and A Touch of ADHD , Anxiety.. along with Insomnia...This is exactly what I needed ..It helped me stay focused and sooo relaxed which was always a problem for me and my health conditions..I would recommend it to any one who has the same problem as me ...This truly works and flavor is not...
Avatar for Goopsoop
Member since 2018
I’m pretty sure this is a close favorite for me. Definitely in my top 3. Hard to find. If you see it get it!
Avatar for JayCozart4
Member since 2019
THIS THAT GAS IM FADED 🤣💪🏽
Avatar for OregonFreeMan
Member since 2018
I agree with what has been stated, if you have a chance dont pass this nug up. Definitely one of my favorites
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mastasav
Member since 2019
Don’t pass this up if you come across it!!! I haven’t been this high in ages and i can finally eat!!!!!! I have gallbladder surgery next week to get that hoe out, and because of all the problems it’s been causing me these past few months, the only thing that’s kept my nausea somewhat under control i...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for treehugger1215
Member since 2017
Pungent, minty smell and flavor. Maybe a little vanilla, too. Nice aftertaste. Dark green buds with ample trichomes. Left me a little lazy. Better for the evening.
