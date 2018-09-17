Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I have OCD and A Touch of ADHD , Anxiety.. along with Insomnia...This is exactly what I needed ..It helped me stay focused and sooo relaxed which was always a problem for me and my health conditions..I would recommend it to any one who has the same problem as me ...This truly works and flavor is not...
Don’t pass this up if you come across it!!! I haven’t been this high in ages and i can finally eat!!!!!! I have gallbladder surgery next week to get that hoe out, and because of all the problems it’s been causing me these past few months, the only thing that’s kept my nausea somewhat under control i...