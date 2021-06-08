stock photo similar to Mojito
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Mojito

aka Mojito #1

Mojito, also known as "Mojito #1," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail with Limegerian. This strain produces relaxing effects that slowly turn into a gentle and cerebral body high. Mojito is a shining star when it comes to flavors and aromas, featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones. While this strain is typically sought out for its incredible flavor profile, medical marijuana patients choose Mojito to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, inflammation, and depression. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Mojito strain effects

Reported by 49 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Energetic

Focused

Mojito strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    6% of people say it helps with Stress
Mojito strain reviews49

June 8, 2021
I really love Mojito. I picked this up this week at Trulieve and was very surprised. Normally when I buy a Sativa that is not SSH, WB, JH or PUC, I end up knocked out within an hour of smoking a bowl or two. But Mojito by Binske Sativa dominant, blew me away. Aches and pains gone, felt like moving around and moving a little bit more and ended up cleaning up my room and then started the rest of the house. Gave me energy and made me feel really good, like REALLY REALLY GOOD. This has never ever happened all the years I had to take Norco's, Lordtabs, Vicotin, Flexerils, Percosets, Celexa, Lexapro, anti nausea medicines, and any that I left off for severe nerve pain in neck and shoulders. Thanks to Medical Marijuana I have been able to stop the opioids, stop the anti depressants, stop the anti nausea medicines, and all the stomach upsets. MM is a freaking miracle.....It is a shame we were held back so long. And Thank you Mojito Binske. Excellent strain. Taste fantastic, and smells awesome and works wonders!!!!
45 people found this helpful
February 2, 2021
19 people found this helpful
March 20, 2021
I planned myself a lazy day, but ended up actually wanting to do all my chores! I was so happy and energetic. Just determined to be productive
16 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Mojito strain genetics

Mojito grow information

Growers say this strain features dense, green foliage covered in burnt orange hairs. Mojito was originally bred by Swamp Boys Seeds.