I really love Mojito. I picked this up this week at Trulieve and was very surprised. Normally when I buy a Sativa that is not SSH, WB, JH or PUC, I end up knocked out within an hour of smoking a bowl or two. But Mojito by Binske Sativa dominant, blew me away. Aches and pains gone, felt like moving around and moving a little bit more and ended up cleaning up my room and then started the rest of the house. Gave me energy and made me feel really good, like REALLY REALLY GOOD. This has never ever happened all the years I had to take Norco's, Lordtabs, Vicotin, Flexerils, Percosets, Celexa, Lexapro, anti nausea medicines, and any that I left off for severe nerve pain in neck and shoulders. Thanks to Medical Marijuana I have been able to stop the opioids, stop the anti depressants, stop the anti nausea medicines, and all the stomach upsets. MM is a freaking miracle.....It is a shame we were held back so long. And Thank you Mojito Binske. Excellent strain. Taste fantastic, and smells awesome and works wonders!!!!