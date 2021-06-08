Mojito reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mojito.
Mojito strain effects
D........a
June 8, 2021
Aroused
Creative
I really love Mojito. I picked this up this week at Trulieve and was very surprised. Normally when I buy a Sativa that is not SSH, WB, JH or PUC, I end up knocked out within an hour of smoking a bowl or two. But Mojito by Binske Sativa dominant, blew me away. Aches and pains gone, felt like moving around and moving a little bit more and ended up cleaning up my room and then started the rest of the house. Gave me energy and made me feel really good, like REALLY REALLY GOOD. This has never ever happened all the years I had to take Norco's, Lordtabs, Vicotin, Flexerils, Percosets, Celexa, Lexapro, anti nausea medicines, and any that I left off for severe nerve pain in neck and shoulders. Thanks to Medical Marijuana I have been able to stop the opioids, stop the anti depressants, stop the anti nausea medicines, and all the stomach upsets. MM is a freaking miracle.....It is a shame we were held back so long. And Thank you Mojito Binske. Excellent strain. Taste fantastic, and smells awesome and works wonders!!!!
D........2
February 2, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Buds smell of Caryophyllene, And Terpinolene... Peppery, yet fruity. Buds are frosty. I actually taste mint, on the exhale. About a half bowl in- the effects are mellow. Sedating, not sleepy... Heady, but not overly energetic. Feels like a Sativa Hybrid. Great for chillin'... I feel like I could competently conversate. Instead, I'mma play some Madden..... 😎
B........i
March 20, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I planned myself a lazy day, but ended up actually wanting to do all my chores! I was so happy and energetic. Just determined to be productive
Y........2
June 30, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Best sativa hands down that I have had so far. It had me hyper focused on my homework and made me feel really energetic. Highly recommend!
s........7
August 18, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Relaxed
Picked up this strain randomly per recommendation of my budtender. i was skeptical because i feel like fruity weed doesn’t get me high and sativa’s make me anxious, but i was open to trying something new. I didn’t smoke it initially, but when my cycle started & I ran out of ibuprofen I thought, “let’s try it”. It was magical. Within the first few puffs my body relaxed and my cramps faded. My mood got soooo much better and I felt amazing! It was late at night so I ended up watching movies and enjoying the buzz. My favorite strain so far.
4........m
August 7, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Good day time vape cart I picked up from theory in mass. Tried finding the flower but couldn’t. Taste is awesome. I freaking made myself an actual mojito to compliment it. Now im assembling porch furniture because that’s all my life has become since buying a home. I just assemble shit all the time. No joy in furniture assembly. It’s one of the main reasons I started smoking again. (Not really but it helps) so now I just get stoned as funk, leave cannabis strain reviews when my wife isn’t looking (because im super busy assembling furniture I have no time to be on my phone of course) , and I actually do get the furniture assembled. Wow this rant should be proof of the potency. Until next time….
C........0
April 28, 2021
Focused
Anxious
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Intense amounts of focus. I could ignore anything and focus on anything I chose. I would get headaches when coming down from the high but, I suspect that hunger was the issue. I would focus so intensely, I would also ignore hunger for a while.
t........e
October 9, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Mojilato** …a lot of folks seem to be reviewing Mojilato online as Mojito, so I’m doing that here: sativa, infused Jeeters pre-roll One of the best euphoria feelings I’ve had in a social way. Wake and bake only, because this is the longest lasting high or “up” feeling sativa I can remember. 3 tokes on an infused Jeeters pre-roll kept me high for 6 hours, euphoric for almost 4 hours. Walked around Fort Greene Park on a 72 degree day in Brooklyn in late September. Sunshine was amazing. Had the best sushi of my life at Ozakaya and the best pie I’ve ever had at Four and Twenty Blackbirds. Yes, I have a curled up hipster beard.