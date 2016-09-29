ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Moloka’i Frost

Moloka’i Frost

Moloka’i Frost (also known as Moloka’i Hashplant) is a potent sativa-dominant strain with a robust medicinal history. In 1969, residents of the Lalaaupapa Moloka’i leper colony were allowed to leave and access modern medicine. But a special medicine also left the Kalawao Valley (pronounced ka-la-wow), too. This flower grows like a sativa, but exhibits extremely powerful indica-like effects, including heavy sedation, strong analgesic effects, and latent euphoria that complements this strain’s heavy body elements. This rare resinous flower is a Hawaiian landrace worth seeking out.  

Avatar for PineappleTribe
Member since 2015
Ho Lee Shet. This strain prompted me to write my first review because it would be a dishonor to the islands of Hawaii for not promoting this incredible flower. After purchase i waited until the next morning to smoke it, i wanted to feel fresh. After breaking the seal, Moloka'i's raw nature-like odor...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
In 1969 residents of the leper colony in Kalaupapa Moloka'i were finally allowed to depart the colony thanks to anti-biotics. Another amazing medicine made its way out of the valley in Kalawao (pronounced ka-la-wow) that same fateful year, 1969. Originally named Moloka'i Hashplant by local growers ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for abutilontigereye
Member since 2016
The best experience and value in ages! I bought this in Vancouver recently, and wow, do I wish this were more readily available at home (Seattle). So, from the softest inhale that felt mouth watering, I kid you not, it was like buttah. If you know the difference between hard and soft water, this ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Moloka'i Medicine is da real deal! A Seattle newspaper even wrote a epic article about a MMJ dispensary called Columbia City Holistic Health and their most medicinal marijuana: Moloka'i Frost!! Once again we have to say Mahalo to the staff @ Leafly for writing such a lovely informative review a...
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for PurndurSmursh
Member since 2016
Moloka'i Frost. Oh this strain. I love this pungent earthy scent, smooth and great tasting smoke. Sticky enough to aid in usage but not too much as to cause a nuisance. Denser bud until busted. Then beautifully fluffy and lovely to roll ❤ Definitely recommend this strain to anyone who wants to rela...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
