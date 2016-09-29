ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Moloka’i Frost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moloka’i Frost.

Reviews

15

Avatar for TyDye420420
Member since 2018
This strain is a heavy hitting sativa in a smaller amount. When you smoke enough, it then becomes an indica. I really like this strain. It is my second favorite, behind blue dream.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for indeee
Member since 2017
This is my favorite cannabis! Tingly, happy, relaxed. Worth the price.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Unreal smell. Very tropical &amp; sort of zesty. Lasts for hours, first half of the high I space out &amp; the second half I'm running around cleaning. Forget just buying a gram buy a half oz. Or better yet if you find the concentrate buy as much of it as you can &amp; tell us how it is!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
AMAZING SMELL. I picked up an eighth of this when The Good Dispensary first put it out. Rightly so it's on the $15 a gram tier. And @ this dispensary only 2 others were ever @ $15 per gram (f'n incredible &amp; big girl) The smell is definitely tropical &amp; unique. Almost has a zesty scent. The hi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for awillstoned24
Member since 2015
great strain real smoove exhale the ash is white and soft lml had me and my boys stoned af
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mkrajnak
Member since 2017
The best flower out there
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for PurndurSmursh
Member since 2016
Moloka'i Frost. Oh this strain. I love this pungent earthy scent, smooth and great tasting smoke. Sticky enough to aid in usage but not too much as to cause a nuisance. Denser bud until busted. Then beautifully fluffy and lovely to roll ❤ Definitely recommend this strain to anyone who wants to rela...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for abutilontigereye
Member since 2016
The best experience and value in ages! I bought this in Vancouver recently, and wow, do I wish this were more readily available at home (Seattle). So, from the softest inhale that felt mouth watering, I kid you not, it was like buttah. If you know the difference between hard and soft water, this ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed