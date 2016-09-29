Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Unreal smell. Very tropical & sort of zesty. Lasts for hours, first half of the high I space out & the second half I'm running around cleaning.
Forget just buying a gram buy a half oz. Or better yet if you find the concentrate buy as much of it as you can & tell us how it is!
AMAZING SMELL. I picked up an eighth of this when The Good Dispensary first put it out. Rightly so it's on the $15 a gram tier. And @ this dispensary only 2 others were ever @ $15 per gram (f'n incredible & big girl)
The smell is definitely tropical & unique. Almost has a zesty scent.
The hi...
Moloka'i Frost.
Oh this strain. I love this pungent earthy scent, smooth and great tasting smoke. Sticky enough to aid in usage but not too much as to cause a nuisance. Denser bud until busted. Then beautifully fluffy and lovely to roll ❤
Definitely recommend this strain to anyone who wants to rela...
The best experience and value in ages! I bought this in Vancouver recently, and wow, do I wish this were more readily available at home (Seattle). So, from the softest inhale that felt mouth watering, I kid you not, it was like buttah. If you know the difference between hard and soft water, this ...