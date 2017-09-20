ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Money Maker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Money Maker.

Effects

33 people reported 302 effects
Relaxed 90%
Sleepy 69%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 45%
Hungry 39%
Pain 42%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 39%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

Avatar for Dannybraille
Member since 2019
Relaxing. You melt where you are kind of strain. Gave me a headache after it kicked in a while.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Infinite88
Member since 2019
This strain is very potent, had myself second guessing how many cones i was deep. This strain instantly uplifts your mood whilst also putting yourself in a relaxed vegetated state, fading in and out of reality however in a positive manor. This Strain also makes the munchies come on hard, so make su...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Gignac420
Member since 2019
Writing this Review as I smoke some Money Maker, Half a blunt in the high is setting in nice, feeling relaxed and at peace! All the things in the world do not matter at the moment 👌 Should you try this? I’d say yes I’d recommend it 👍 Smoke On!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Iridegravity
Member since 2019
I got flower from a local shop. Rolled a couple joints with it. Burns good. I got smacked the first night without even realizing it was gonna hit like that. Definitely smells citrusy but then has a nutty and what I felt like was banana type flavor to it. I'm making my way through Kush strains r...
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Photos

Avatar for jovonejc
Member since 2016
very uplifting and energising! I love it. high yield.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jyrkii420
Member since 2018
good
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kushman24
Member since 2014
This is a wonderful strain from S. Hunters. Hindu *Master * Skunk These Kush buds are very strong and tasty. Effect is Indica mix the relaxing is peaceful. Very Eup
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Nice strain. For me it is mild. Relaxing and happy and sleepy.
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted