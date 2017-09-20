We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain is very potent, had myself second guessing how many cones i was deep. This strain instantly uplifts your mood whilst also putting yourself in a relaxed vegetated state, fading in and out of reality however in a positive manor. This Strain also makes the munchies come on hard, so make su...
Writing this Review as I smoke some Money Maker, Half a blunt in the high is setting in nice, feeling relaxed and at peace! All the things in the world do not matter at the moment 👌
Should you try this? I’d say yes I’d recommend it 👍
Smoke On!
I got flower from a local shop. Rolled a couple joints with it. Burns good. I got smacked the first night without even realizing it was gonna hit like that. Definitely smells citrusy but then has a nutty and what I felt like was banana type flavor to it. I'm making my way through Kush strains r...