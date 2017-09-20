ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 62 reviews

Money Maker is a blend of three of the finest old school cannabis varieties. Breeder Strain Hunters has mixed the potency and vitality of Master Kush and Hindu Kush in combination with the vigorous growth and sweet flavors of Skunk #1 to form an indica-dominant cross that can be appreciated by cultivators and connoisseurs alike. Its aroma is a sharp mixture of spiced berries and piney kush. Money Maker provides an earthy mix of flavors reminiscent of dried fruits and roasted nuts that produce immediate relaxing effects. A good choice for insomnia or to stimulate your appetite, Money Maker is a strain that many reserve for the end of their day. 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

33 people reported 302 effects
Relaxed 90%
Sleepy 69%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 45%
Hungry 39%
Pain 42%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 39%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for 2Kats
Member since 2015
Ok all I remember from last night is I smoked a half of a bowl. Half. Then proceeded proceeded to eat everything. Everything?. Yes everything. I woke up fully clothed in bed at 3 am. I am officially afraid of this... until I go to bed. But yeah gets you super relaxed, hungry, and sleepy as hell. G...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ShoFire
Member since 2015
No paranoia and a great muscle relaxer. Good strain for a late night movie or bubble bath.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for likearasta
Member since 2014
Has everything I want in a indica. Makes me hungry and feeling heavy and slow. I'm eating an apple as I write this and the taste is even better than normal. It's so sweet and crunchy! My body pains feel non existent. I can't even recall my typical complains right now lol. If I wanted I could stay up...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for BlitzFury
Member since 2015
Nice thick buds. Smooth earthy flavor. Not the most crystals I've seen. My batch might be 12-18% THC. I got it for $7 a gram in a medical store. It does make you sleepy and couch lock. It's advertised 80% Indica and 20% Sativa hybrid in the store. Smells earthy. It also creeps up on you.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for badwelf
Member since 2016
This strain is the perfect one for when your in bed about to go to sleep.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
