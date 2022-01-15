Monkey Berries reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Berries.
Monkey Berries strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Monkey Berries strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Monkey Berries reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........d
January 15, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Holy cow! Perfectly balanced hybrid with all the bonuses. Hard to believe that it's only 19%. This stuff fried my brain, in a good way. Lol. Very keify and so many colors and shades of purple. I can't describe the taste but its great. Love this strain!
r........3
November 22, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain has a nice flavor and starts off as a very creative high. If you start doing something then you're good but if you just sit there then the couch lock will quickly take over. A nice smoke after a hard day of work.
N........9
March 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Wrecked me at first with euphoria then mellowed out into Relaxation, Slightly Talkative and hungry. Great way to wind down after a long day!
s........e
August 17, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
It's almost psychedelic. I have the really stoned mindspace and body high of an indica, coupled with an uplifted, euphoric feeling that is sativa-like. I'm somewhat couch locked, but I feel alert and awake.
j........a
July 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Wow!! Immediately got my head and my body with relaxation, relief and euphoria. A new favorite. I have fibromyalgia and this is incredible for my chronic pain!!!
r........y
January 13, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
This knocked me on my ass at 33% THC. I haven't been that high in a LONG time. I don't really know how to relax (ADHD), but Monkey Berries certainly helped. I was able to sit through a whole 90 minute comedy special. And it was fucking hilarious. New fave.
E........o
June 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Being an old hippie, I usually buy buds with the highest THC content. This wonderful stain gives me a powerful euphoria that lasts. It hits all my "high" buttons - pain and anxiety relief primarily. After the first aaah, I put the music on loud and enjoy. This is probably my favorite strain. Right now, anyway. Always open for suggestions!
L........s
February 11, 2024
Headache
reviewing "Monkey Berries" by Seed & Strain out of VA. absolutely midgrade trash. yikes. really can't believe that a dispensary could grow something this bunk, much less sell it and act like it's good bud. this is the kind of hay smelling, dried up buds you get from the crack dealer down the block because you have no other option. would NOT recommend unless it's on sale and, you have no other option. LeafMobb rated 2 outta 10.