reviewing "Monkey Berries" by Seed & Strain out of VA. absolutely midgrade trash. yikes. really can't believe that a dispensary could grow something this bunk, much less sell it and act like it's good bud. this is the kind of hay smelling, dried up buds you get from the crack dealer down the block because you have no other option. would NOT recommend unless it's on sale and, you have no other option. LeafMobb rated 2 outta 10.