HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Monkey Berries, also known as Monkey Berry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and energetic. Monkey Berries has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monkey Berries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Monkey Berries strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Monkey Berries strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Monkey Berries strain reviews22
D........d
January 15, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
r........3
November 22, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
N........9
March 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed