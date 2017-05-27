ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Monkey Paw reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Paw.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 224 effects
Happy 68%
Relaxed 68%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 44%
Energetic 44%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Lack of appetite 27%
Pain 24%
Muscle spasms 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

48

Avatar for Natdogg69
Member since 2019
Has a uniqueness in smell and taste that is pungent, but exotic. Pure Michigan at it's finest with a throwback to old school strains. A must-try if you get the chance!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kaptiankurkush
Member since 2019
Absolutely insane
Reported
feelings
Avatar for skryabiin
Member since 2018
Monkey Paw is excellent for pain, excellent for libido, and excellent for having a fun, active time with friends. Those who are prone to anxiety or neuroticism should take care though, as the combined physical, sensory and mental stimulation can hit you from all angles if you're not in the right fr...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for Grim138
Member since 2018
My new go-to strain. Head-heavy to start, but the body comes on before long. Keeps me going after a long day but lets me sleep great when I’m ready. Other strains are better at handling pain, but this is really helping with seasonal affective disorder. You will want to eat, but it allows an easier-t...
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted
Photos

Photos

Avatar for AlexanderDMZ
Member since 2018
Just tried it out and it has a very nice taste and is great for my symptoms. I may use sleepy Indica strains during the day, or a stimulating Sativa at night. This is uplifting and helps with depression.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Unclemoosey
Member since 2018
Smoked a doobie around 10am. Did 1 1/2 hrs of yard work...went in the house and ate a whole Costco chicken then fell asleep on the couch watching TIGER baseball. Awesome strain.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
This rare Hybrid strain was a treat. THC level 15%. I first got the sativa effects, making me uplifted &amp; happy. When alone, drifting into deep thoughts. When the Sativa weakens the Indica effects kick in making me very relaxed &amp; even sleepy. Strain gives you two nice separate highs in one! S...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted