Monkey Paw is excellent for pain, excellent for libido, and excellent for having a fun, active time with friends. Those who are prone to anxiety or neuroticism should take care though, as the combined physical, sensory and mental stimulation can hit you from all angles if you're not in the right fr...
My new go-to strain. Head-heavy to start, but the body comes on before long. Keeps me going after a long day but lets me sleep great when I’m ready. Other strains are better at handling pain, but this is really helping with seasonal affective disorder. You will want to eat, but it allows an easier-t...
Just tried it out and it has a very nice taste and is great for my symptoms. I may use sleepy Indica strains during the day, or a stimulating Sativa at night. This is uplifting and helps with depression.
This rare Hybrid strain was a treat. THC level 15%. I first got the sativa effects, making me uplifted & happy. When alone, drifting into deep thoughts. When the Sativa weakens the Indica effects kick in making me very relaxed & even sleepy. Strain gives you two nice separate highs in one! S...