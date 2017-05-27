Monkey Paw takes its name from its fingerling buds that resemble the curled paws of primates. It is a fabled old school strain whose roots sprouted in Michigan and has built a solid reputation for itself across the Midwest. This hybrid is a compelling mixture of Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold sativas that are balanced by Afghani’s indica influence to produce a pungent combination of sweet and fruity flavors. Its aroma is reminiscent of the thick musk of Skunk varieties with sharp notes of zesty citrus that cut the senses. The aftertaste of fresh fruits, like grape and blueberry, serves as precursor to the relaxing effects that calm body pains and stimulate the stomach.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
