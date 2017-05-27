ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Monkey Paw

aka Monkey Paws

Monkey Paw takes its name from its fingerling buds that resemble the curled paws of primates. It is a fabled old school strain whose roots sprouted in Michigan and has built a solid reputation for itself across the Midwest. This hybrid is a compelling mixture of Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold sativas that are balanced by Afghani’s indica influence to produce a pungent combination of sweet and fruity flavors. Its aroma is reminiscent of the thick musk of Skunk varieties with sharp notes of zesty citrus that cut the senses. The aftertaste of fresh fruits, like grape and blueberry, serves as precursor to the relaxing effects that calm body pains and stimulate the stomach

Happy 68%
Relaxed 68%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 44%
Energetic 44%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Lack of appetite 27%
Pain 24%
Muscle spasms 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

48

MrMedicineMan
Member since 2014
Smells super skunky and tastes skunky with citrusy after tones. Very happy smoke focused, and creative. Yields very Nicely finished at about 70 days. Long dark green finger like buds I love everything about this strain
Creative Focused Happy
instg8ter
Member since 2016
Being from MI I remember getting the original cut back in my HIGH school daze. Used to come in once a year from outdoor grows in saline, i have always loved the earthy tones and as for appearance, it's the gnarliest looking bud you'll ever see. I was just reintroduced after 35 years a few weeks ago ...
Focused Happy Relaxed
MitchellandFinese
Member since 2016
Being a Michigan native this strain was a must grab when I saw it and learned about the history. I can honestly say that it didn’t take long for the high to creep up on me. The pine taste on the inhale and the berry taste of the exhale makes this the perfect smoke. If you ever have the chance to g...
Creative Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed
zombiegreencard
Member since 2015
hmm felt pretty happy and had fun enjoying each thought I got some energy off it too, I like it was a fun high
Creative Energetic Happy Relaxed
boy_nutella
Member since 2018
Almost like it was custom made for me specifically, great feeling all around, easy to grind but slightly more challenging to pack densely, definitely had some purple in there, impressive and one of the best from Michigan to be honest.
Creative Euphoric Happy Relaxed Talkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Colombian Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Monkey Paw

