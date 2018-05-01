ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Monkey Thunder

Monkey Thunder

Monkey Thunder is a fun and fruity strain with energizing qualities. Created by Phantom Farms of Oregon, Monkey Thunder is a cross of a Lemon Pineapple x Maui Wowie Tropic Thunder hybrid and Monkey Face. Monkey Thunder’s first cross emphasizes the fruity, tropical terpenes, giving the plant notes of pineapple and citrus peel, while the addition of Monkey Face helped stabilize the morphology and flowering time of the plant. Monkey Thunder has a snappy 50-day flowering cycle and has been known to reach about 8 feet tall. 

4

Avatar for AplhaG
Member since 2018
It’s pretty good calm high and burns slow 👌🏽
Avatar for kernel.cannabis
Member since 2018
need more sativa affects but in all this is a night time preferred strain
Avatar for Richierich1017
Member since 2019
Just got a 1 gram cartridge by phantom farms, took a couple rips off the pen on my way home, good taste and chill high
