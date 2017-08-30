ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tropic Thunder
  • Leafly flower of Tropic Thunder

Hybrid

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for Makalolo
Member since 2017
Went for a walk and smoked a joint, I had a very good walk....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for kroniqtopus
Member since 2016
Awesome strain. Testing at only about 18% thc, Tropic Thunder is a great example of the entourage effect as this is a pretty heavy sativa. Sweet tropical fruity flavor, with a nice happy energy. Great for outdoor activities and video games too. Try this from AMA in Vegas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Kingrat-OG
Member since 2017
So, I bought a Pre-Roll of Tropic Thunder, but I don’t really like pre-rolls. I like to roll my own (Memories). So I broke it open and emptied it into a small baggie and marveled at how fine the kief was. I took a baggie whiff. The smell is a little tangy and fruity at the same time, which belie...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Naidarq
Member since 2017
I would like to start off by saying the smell is very overwhelming. Very sweet but almost sickly. This is the only strain I have ever smelled that made me think "wtf?" and question smoking it. The buds are very dense. First glance you really only see bright greens and oranges, but once grinded you c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for hollykula808
Member since 2018
very impressed with this strain, absolutely delicious flavor and great mellow cerebral high perfect for socializing, with still a very strong body high! little goes a long way even with high tolerance.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Maui Wowie
parent
Strain
Tropic Thunder
Strain child
Monkey Thunder
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Tropic ThunderUser uploaded image of Tropic ThunderUser uploaded image of Tropic Thunder