Indica

Monolith

Monolith

Monolith is an indica-dominant strain with Afghan roots that stretch back to the 1980s. This indica exhibits a pungent aroma that has an earthy, herbaceous core glazed with stinky-sweet terpenes powerful enough to clear a room. The onset of Monolith is surprisingly uplifting, making the consumer smile and laugh while banishing stress and anxiety from the mind. Monolith stimulates the appetite and infuses the limbs with a warm, tingly sensation. Enjoy this indica to nullify stress, curb minor physical pain, and encourage rest and relaxation.    

This is one of the few strains I know will give me a fighting shot at sleep. You would think from the smell it would be the strongest medicine ever grown. Very very pungent and not an easy smoke to hide if you have too. This is happy uplifting smoke with a great body high.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Immediate cerebral state. Had to take a moment to get my head straight after one hit. Really really smelly stuff. Lots of bright orange hairs. Pleasent in a lot of ways. Totally a stress reliever.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
I didn't get the sleepiness from this strain. Mine was from Kiona and was labeled as a hybrid. Only had about 17-18% thc, but this is a strain that really reminds you that thc isn't everything that matters. It was wonderful. It produced a dreamy, calm, surprisingly lucid high. I wouldn't say there w...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
strong amazing woodsy earthy with a hint of sweet to me. Vapes amazing helps with my insomnia appetite stress anxiety and pain. Always like my indicas and learning with some new ones that I'm liking a lot who knew I'd like vaping
RelaxedSleepy
Monolith from Kiona is some really high quality bud. With its piney pungency, I'd say it's the best possible example of what a standard indica should taste like. There's nothing flashy about it, but it's just really damn nice. Smoking a pipe full of this will put you in a pleasant, sleepy trance.
RelaxedSleepy
