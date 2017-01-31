ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Monolith reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Monolith.

Monolith from Kiona is some really high quality bud. With its piney pungency, I'd say it's the best possible example of what a standard indica should taste like. There's nothing flashy about it, but it's just really damn nice. Smoking a pipe full of this will put you in a pleasant, sleepy trance.
RelaxedSleepy
strong amazing woodsy earthy with a hint of sweet to me. Vapes amazing helps with my insomnia appetite stress anxiety and pain. Always like my indicas and learning with some new ones that I'm liking a lot who knew I'd like vaping
RelaxedSleepy
I didn't get the sleepiness from this strain. Mine was from Kiona and was labeled as a hybrid. Only had about 17-18% thc, but this is a strain that really reminds you that thc isn't everything that matters. It was wonderful. It produced a dreamy, calm, surprisingly lucid high. I wouldn't say there w...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
It is a very good strain. The buds aren't the best or have the highest thc content but it makes one feel amazing and have a super vivid imagination. Its very relaxing but with an excitement for things. Its also not too bad of a couch glue stick for an indica. One can still get up and have fun yet be...
Its a good strain. The buds are not the highest quality, the most dense, or the highest thc but it makes one feel amazing. Its a very relaxing body high yet with an uplifting euphoria and creativity that is very pleasant. The aroma is amazing as well and it makes me have a very vivid imagination whi...
This is one of the few strains I know will give me a fighting shot at sleep. You would think from the smell it would be the strongest medicine ever grown. Very very pungent and not an easy smoke to hide if you have too. This is happy uplifting smoke with a great body high.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Immediate cerebral state. Had to take a moment to get my head straight after one hit. Really really smelly stuff. Lots of bright orange hairs. Pleasent in a lot of ways. Totally a stress reliever.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly