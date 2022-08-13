Moolah
aka Moolah OG, Mula, Mula OG
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Diesel
Grape
Berry
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Moolah effects are mostly energizing.
Moolah potency is higher THC than average.
Moolah, also known as Moolah OG, Mula, and Mula OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and uplifted. Moolah has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Moolah, before let us know! Leave a review.
Moolah strain effects
Moolah strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Moolah strain reviews(4)
t........k
August 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
d........e
October 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
s........6
April 18, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused