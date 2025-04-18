Moolah reviews
Moolah strain effects
Moolah strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........6
April 18, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
A solid strain, it has a peppery and grape flavor on the inhale, and a diesel on the exhale. Fairly clean high, that doesn’t overload the body. A clear head high is a good way to explain it. Immediately got more energy after smoking it out of a standard raw cone.
t........k
August 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
body high immediately. Peppery at fruity taste. Berry black n mild type taste. Helped with pain , stress, anxiety. Can be a daytime or night time smoke.
d........e
October 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This is an indica dominant hybrid bud. Love it bro, it's so relaxing. The nugs are a greenish and dark purple colour with a bunch of crystals. Made me sleepy asf, but not too sleepy that you can't function. You can still get work done if you remain focused. Top 10 strain.