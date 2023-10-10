Moon Glow
Moon Glow
MnG
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Focused
Berry
Lemon
Sweet
Moon Glow effects are mostly energizing.
Moon Glow is a 2022 strain from Archive Seed Bank. It crosses Moonbow #112 to Planet Purple F2 #144. Moonbow #112 is a multiple award-winner and the Planet Purple adds earthy, kushy, sunset sherbert red wine/gelato runtz notes, as well as resin content and bag appeal. She glows.
