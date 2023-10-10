Moon Glow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moon Glow.
Moon Glow reviews
m........d
October 10, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is bussin! Light fluffy but dense buds with reddish hairs and frosty leaves with a pear like scent. Sweet, light lemon tasty smoke. A smooth, light fruity exhale. The effects set quickly. Feeling an “ all is right with the world” sense of calm- this was noice cuz yeahhh life ya know. A few minutes of enjoying the mind calm rolled into a light relaxing body high looking at the pretty wall. This jawn lead me to the garden & picking the rest of the pumpkins. Just lovely. Summary: excellent calming effects, took the edge off body pain. Long lasting too. Made me feel like doing things in a super chill way. *hi tolerance medical user*