This strain is bussin! Light fluffy but dense buds with reddish hairs and frosty leaves with a pear like scent. Sweet, light lemon tasty smoke. A smooth, light fruity exhale. The effects set quickly. Feeling an “ all is right with the world” sense of calm- this was noice cuz yeahhh life ya know. A few minutes of enjoying the mind calm rolled into a light relaxing body high looking at the pretty wall. This jawn lead me to the garden & picking the rest of the pumpkins. Just lovely. Summary: excellent calming effects, took the edge off body pain. Long lasting too. Made me feel like doing things in a super chill way. *hi tolerance medical user*