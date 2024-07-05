Marshmallow OG and Chemdawg in hybrid form was always going to be interesting to try. Two quite popular yet quite different strains on the cannabis spectrum. So how did they fare overall?... Quite nice end results for me. Where once the raw harshness of Chemdawg could be offputting. Now, the addition of the smooth delicate touch of Marshmallow OG does take the edge off things. Still there is some Chemdawg character to the smoke , yet not as noticeable as Chemdawg on its own. Quite a relaxing body high , good for getting deep sleep and relieving anxiety and stress. A confident almost dreamy high with no paranoia. Clear and focused while up and around. Then blissful sleep awaits at bedtime. Have a good supply of water or beverages on hand as there will be some drymouth along the way.