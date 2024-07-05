Moon Pie
Moon Pie
MPi
Hybrid
Uplifted
Energetic
Euphoric
Diesel
Sweet
Skunk
Moon Pie effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Moon Pie is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Moon Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Moon PieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Moon Pie strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Moon Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Moon Pie products near you
Similar to Moon Pie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Moon Pie strain reviews(18)
Read all reviews
x........0
July 5, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Marshmallow OG and Chemdawg in hybrid form was always going to be interesting to try. Two quite popular yet quite different strains on the cannabis spectrum. So how did they fare overall?... Quite nice end results for me. Where once the raw harshness of Chemdawg could be offputting. Now, the addition of the smooth delicate touch of Marshmallow OG does take the edge off things. Still there is some Chemdawg character to the smoke , yet not as noticeable as Chemdawg on its own. Quite a relaxing body high , good for getting deep sleep and relieving anxiety and stress. A confident almost dreamy high with no paranoia. Clear and focused while up and around. Then blissful sleep awaits at bedtime. Have a good supply of water or beverages on hand as there will be some drymouth along the way.
a........y
October 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Oh I absolutely love this one, I get the Southern Sky one usually makes me feel like I'm smoking something familiar, yet new. Very euphoric.
c........0
April 27, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
All I’m going to say is that its effects have made my sex life more enjoyable. I specifically purchased the high supply half gram.