Moon Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moon Pie.
Moon Pie strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Moon Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Moon Pie reviews
P........l
July 14, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Moon Pie is Marshmallow × Chemdawg. It tastes almost exactly as "Chemdawg" tasted in the late 90s and early 2000s, and it is powerful af. I'd recommend this rarely seen strain to any true cannabis conisuierrs. 5 stars with no hesitation.
s........a
September 4, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
While the buds are very beautiful the smell is quite unique it kind of reminds me of boiled hotdogs haha! The after effects left me feeling like I was floating on a cloud. This is absolutely the best bud for boosting your sex drive. I’d compare it to Austin powers mojo lol definitely worth $45/8th
m........w
October 6, 2022
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
I just smoked my first bowl of this, and I really like this strain, which comes from Pressure Company. A very strong head high with a nice body high in the background. It's relaxing me, but it also has the Sativa effect of bolstering my creativity. And it's also stimulating my appetite. I like these hybrids that bring out the best of both. Smoking it is enjoyable but not as earthy as some strains. However, for the effects alone, I think I've found my new go-to.
k........n
January 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
As an overstimulated mom: I enjoy this strain in a bowl first thing in the morning. Before coffee, before getting kids out of bed. THIS. I can laugh, dance, and play with my kids 10/10 recommend!
c........0
April 27, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
All I’m going to say is that its effects have made my sex life more enjoyable. I specifically purchased the high supply half gram.
f........z
August 12, 2022
Really intense relaxation. Great sweet sugary flavor.
a........2
March 4, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Gorgeous color, first off. Purchased this as pre-ground from Pressure Co. and I’m blown away. Great quality. Great head high, relaxed, happy, giggly. Great day time smoke.
w........s
September 24, 2022
Uplifted
I used a bong very smooth a slight earthy taste not harsh at all on the throat ,