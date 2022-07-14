I just smoked my first bowl of this, and I really like this strain, which comes from Pressure Company. A very strong head high with a nice body high in the background. It's relaxing me, but it also has the Sativa effect of bolstering my creativity. And it's also stimulating my appetite. I like these hybrids that bring out the best of both. Smoking it is enjoyable but not as earthy as some strains. However, for the effects alone, I think I've found my new go-to.