Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings