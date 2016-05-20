ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Moose and Lobsta

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 73 reviews

Moose and Lobsta

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

595 reported effects from 53 people
Happy 81%
Uplifted 77%
Energetic 67%
Euphoric 64%
Creative 54%

Reviews

73

Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
If I could give Moose and Lobsta six stars, I would. In fact, I decided to post this review only after I went back to the dispensary and stocked up on more of this wonderful strain. It has become my new favorite sativa, edging out Casey Jones, Jack Herer and Sour Diesel. First, let me tell you how s...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for coachchronic89
Member since 2016
weirdest name of all-time. with the obvious out of the way... the is MY ALL-TIME FAVORITE SATIVA. puts just enough "fuck it" in your system to take on shitty chores, your shitty job, etc. very enthusiastic and motivated and all the while completely clearheaded. very potent but a great daytime strain...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ArsonMontoya
Member since 2016
What an amazing strain. I was surprisingly introduced to this by a 68 year old patient one evening and must say the combination of the effects and the company made for a beautiful even if brief experience (atleast I mean the company.) This strain left me ready to to take on any social task. I was f...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for TootsMgoots
Member since 2017
Whoa. This is some heavy hitting, long lasting, mind altering plant material. I was at a friend's house for the super bowl and took two bong rips* which propelled me to a different space-time continuum. Very cerebral high with a bit of dizziness that lasted 3+ hours. Conversation was super hard to f...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for nikkisand
Member since 2017
Holy crap. This is such a fun strain. Smoked out of a bong and had an immediate, intense head-high followed by complete pain relief from my shoulders to my toes. Got some pretty strong munchies but most of all felt relief from anxiety and found humor in just about everything. Would recommend a milli...
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Photos

User uploaded image of Moose and LobstaUser uploaded image of Moose and LobstaUser uploaded image of Moose and LobstaUser uploaded image of Moose and Lobsta
