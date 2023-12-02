Moroccan Kush #1 by LivWell Enlightened Health Hybrid I was eager to try the Moroccan Kush # 1 by LivWell Enlightened Health. Visually, it's stunning with a rich green hue and a generous sprinkle of trichomes. The aroma hits you with a woodsy profile, which is pleasantly reflected in its taste. Upon consumption, the effects were predominantly positive, kicking in within minutes. It was perfect for activities like relaxing at home, going for a walk, & socializing. The effects lasted for about an hour which was ideal for my needs. On the flip side, I did notice a tiny bit of anxiety at first but it faded quickly was easily manageable. This strain, in my opinion, is best suited for both day or night use. Overall, I'd rate Moroccan Kush is a solid 9 out of 10. It's a must-try for enthusiasts, great for relaxation to socializing and everything in between.