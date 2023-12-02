Moroccan Kush
Moroccan Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moroccan Landrace F2 and Pakistani Landrace Kush F3. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Moroccan Kush is a rare and exclusive strain from LivWell, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Moroccan Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Moroccan Kush effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Moroccan Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by LivWell, Moroccan Kush features flavors like spicy, hash, pepper, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Moroccan Kush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Moroccan Kush is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moroccan Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
