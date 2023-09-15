Mossy Smoke reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mossy Smoke.
Mossy Smoke strain effects
Mossy Smoke strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mossy Smoke reviews
k........n
September 15, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Headache
Eh. It gave me an instant headache every time I would hit it. The high was like you felt a little different, but the headache was so overpowering that it ruined any positive effects. Definitely not what I was looking for. Probs save the little I have left for a rainy day, emergency cartridge.
o........n
September 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Never had this one before now and I just say I was impressed. Very heady high and body totally relaxed. The taste is definitely earthy. Not harsh at all either. Id buy it again.
t........r
August 24, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Mossy Smoke, for me, started as just a deal for a brand I never experienced before. Mossy Smoke tastes lovely. Its high is part cerebral and part body relaxation. I will be experiencing more Mossy Smoke.