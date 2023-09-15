Mossy Smoke is a hybrid weed strain that is only available as a distillate vape cartridge. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mossy Smoke is a strain with a unique terpene profile, a pungent aroma and a great flavor explosion. Mossy Smoke is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mossy Smoke effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mossy Smoke when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by TANK Vapes, Mossy Smoke features flavors like earthy, woody, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Mossy Smoke typically ranges from $30-$40. Mossy Smoke is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the mossy green color of the oil and the smoky taste of the vapor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mossy Smoke, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.