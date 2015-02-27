ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Motavation reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Motavation.

Avatar for dropdown710
Member since 2018
One of the best indica dominant hybrid strains. Is a current favorite. Covered in trichomes with massive calyxs, smells like a skunky pine/sweetish darker green slightly purple buds with red hairs . Great stuff anytime!
feelings
Avatar for El420Kevo
Member since 2016
o.k. what's with the awesome chemical diesel fruit whiffs? only 3 weeks into flowers and it already smells like the best shit I've ever been involved with. will be a late January one. blue cheese early January and motavation late January. 2017 is gonna rule. -El Kevo
feelings
Creative
Avatar for JohnnyF
Member since 2016
Good strain liked the taste, didn't give me anxiety and was a very happy chill high
feelings
Avatar for mistaredeyez
Member since 2015
this is a good strain right before bed when your relaxing
feelings
Avatar for RawRell
Member since 2015
fire that's all I can say
feelings
Avatar for TGKrazy
Member since 2015
This strain is very strange to me, I had a very heavy Indica sensation but I didn't get that couch locked feeling. Very good for pain relief before activitys. Thank you high mountain health.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Jimmyl24
Member since 2015
Love the fruity tastes! Mix of berries and citrus maybe? Either way the relaxing and calming effects are very enjoyable and it is very effective for night time medication.
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy