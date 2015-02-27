We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Motavation.
Reviews
Member since 2018
One of the best indica dominant hybrid strains. Is a current favorite. Covered in trichomes with massive calyxs, smells like a skunky pine/sweetish darker green slightly purple buds with red hairs . Great stuff anytime!
o.k. what's with the awesome chemical diesel fruit whiffs? only 3 weeks into flowers and it already smells like the best shit I've ever been involved with. will be a late January one. blue cheese early January and motavation late January. 2017 is gonna rule. -El Kevo