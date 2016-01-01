ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mother Tongue
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mother Tongue

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.5 29 reviews

Mother Tongue

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Mother Tongue

Mother Tongue is a vibrant 70/30 sativa-dominant strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Afgooey, Watermelon OG, and JOG Kush, Mother Tongue exhibits a wide range of flavors from sweet melons and berry to spicy, earthy coffee with hints of citrus. Bright hues of red, pink, and purple stretch from the buds to the leaf tips in an inviting display of color. A perfect daytime companion for productivity, Mother Tongue provides a clear-headed and thoughtful buzz coupled with deep physical relaxation. 

Reviews

29

more reviews
write a review

Find Mother Tongue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mother Tongue nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Lemon Diesel
Lemon Diesel
More creativeLeafly flower for Sage N Sour
Sage N Sour
More energeticLeafly flower for Vortex
Vortex
More popularLeafly flower for Qleaner
Qleaner
More creativeLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More arousingLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More talkativeLeafly flower for Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate Fondue
More tinglyLeafly flower for Green Candy
Green Candy
More CBG
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afgooey
parent
Strain
Mother Tongue

Products with Mother Tongue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mother Tongue nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Alien Hallucination, Whiteout, Fire Alien Kush, Grape Inferno, and More
New Strains Alert: Alien Hallucination, Whiteout, Fire Alien Kush, Grape Inferno, and More