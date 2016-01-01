We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mother Tongue.
Reviews
26
hannahesmith420
Member since 2019
I just picked this strain up at my local dispensary yesterday and I’m so glad I did! I’m really enjoying it. The Sativa high isn’t super intense and in your face right away, and it’s buildable as you smoke more. The buds I got are beautiful and super fluffy, they smell amazing too.
When I smoke thi...
Hits you fast, hits you hard. It wakes you up. Borderline euphoric. A good substitute to coffee or energy drinks if you like the jolt of such indulgences. The buds are dense and have a great flavor. Can’t see why it doesn’t have more ratings.
I can taste watermelon, I love it!
Form: Shatter
Brand: Greenpharms Dispensary brand
THC: ~70%
I like to try strains that are on the rare side. I am very happy I chose Mother's Tongue, it was that or get the strain Future (which I've had only in flower form).
Very nice productive high, accompanied ...
So glad I chose to get this.
Form: Shatter
Brand: Greenpharms dispensary brand
THC%: ~70%
I took a 15 mule bus trip out to Greenpharms in Mesa because they had Mother's Tongue & Future in shatter form. I had a hard time deciding. between the 2, but I think I chose correctly. Plus I've had Futu...
Wow odd name to me. The bud has a minty finish for me. Harsh and earthy. The buzz is very headzie, with minor hallucinations, i have not used bud like this in ages, Heavy burn out on the end,Has indo effects on me. I wouldn't recommend fkr a wake and bake sheesh, use this as a unwind at the end of ...