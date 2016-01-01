ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mother Tongue.

Avatar for hannahesmith420
Member since 2019
I just picked this strain up at my local dispensary yesterday and I’m so glad I did! I’m really enjoying it. The Sativa high isn’t super intense and in your face right away, and it’s buildable as you smoke more. The buds I got are beautiful and super fluffy, they smell amazing too. When I smoke thi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for LesterBurst
Member since 2018
Sharing a joint of this strain with myself for the first time last week made me go power-wash my entire pool deck. Beautiful nugs, great flavors, great high, great-looking deck!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for thathighfive
Member since 2018
Hits you fast, hits you hard. It wakes you up. Borderline euphoric. A good substitute to coffee or energy drinks if you like the jolt of such indulgences. The buds are dense and have a great flavor. Can’t see why it doesn’t have more ratings.
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I can taste watermelon, I love it! Form: Shatter Brand: Greenpharms Dispensary brand THC: ~70% I like to try strains that are on the rare side. I am very happy I chose Mother's Tongue, it was that or get the strain Future (which I've had only in flower form). Very nice productive high, accompanied ...
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
So glad I chose to get this. Form: Shatter Brand: Greenpharms dispensary brand THC%: ~70% I took a 15 mule bus trip out to Greenpharms in Mesa because they had Mother's Tongue &amp; Future in shatter form. I had a hard time deciding. between the 2, but I think I chose correctly. Plus I've had Futu...
Avatar for Lil_puff
Member since 2017
Good for if you need a burst of energy, but not great if you already have anxiety. This is intense be careful with how much you smoke it doesn't take a lot.
EnergeticGigglyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Sonofabrokenman
Member since 2013
Wow odd name to me. The bud has a minty finish for me. Harsh and earthy. The buzz is very headzie, with minor hallucinations, i have not used bud like this in ages, Heavy burn out on the end,Has indo effects on me. I wouldn't recommend fkr a wake and bake sheesh, use this as a unwind at the end of ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for aristoutle
Member since 2017
It got me high. It also made me super hungry.
EuphoricHappyHungry