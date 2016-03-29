ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Afgooey

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Afgooey

Afgooey, also known as Afgoo, is a potent indica strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. It has some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

Effects

Euphoric 51%
Relaxed 48%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 26%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

362

I think this is one of my favorite "mid grade" indica strains. No it isn't purple or fruit flavored, in fact, it smells down right piney. 2 TINY meant to be one hitter bowls (tiny temp plastic bong) were more than happy to MELT pain i didn't realize i had until my back cracked in 10 places......bu...
Uplifted
I made the newb mistake of confusing this strain with Afghooey, which is a hybrid rather than a straight indica. I tried Afgooey first and wasn't paying close attention the second time I acquired it and was about to be disappointed at the inconsistency! I thought Afgooey had let me down for pain re...
EuphoricGigglyHungryTingly
I have tried this variety and so far enjoyed it. The flowers are dense, dark with orange hairs and very sticky. It has a sharp scent that to me is of citrus with a hint of skunk. Smoking it was pleasant and I found it gentle on my lungs. It does produce very milky smoke and it kept a fruity taste...
EuphoricRelaxed
Just grabbed top shelf Afgooey at 24.98% THC. And you can feel every percent of that THC very relaxing and packs a punch. The bomb smell WILL hit u in your ass on the way out 5/5
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
I found this strain to be a nice surprise for my evening after a long days work. Sitting back, relaxing and able to function and was in a creative state to where I began to write a couple of poems for my journal. Highly recommend. Also was able to function during the day, when I reduced my dosage...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afgooey
First strain child
Dream Beaver
child
Second strain child
Mother Tongue
child

Photos

User uploaded image of AfgooeyUser uploaded image of AfgooeyUser uploaded image of AfgooeyUser uploaded image of AfgooeyUser uploaded image of AfgooeyUser uploaded image of AfgooeyUser uploaded image of Afgooey
