ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jesus OG
  • Leafly flower of Jesus OG

Indica

Jesus OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 371 reviews

Jesus OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1848 reported effects from 243 people
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 48%
Focused 40%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

371

Show all

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Thank you, Jesus OG! Mind blowing strain. Took one session with the Arizer Solo, to put me on a fascinating level of consciousness. Never felt anything quite like it. You can feel it on your face. Honestly, it felt psychedelic, provoking the most interesting thoughts. It's the kind of strain ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jochexum
Member since 2015
Great "social" strain. I suffer from mild social anxiety, which some strains of marijuana can exacerbate. Jesus OG has the opposite effect. Like a lot of sativas, it energizes me, makes me feel euphoric even. But unlike most sativas, this one makes me talkative and social rather than that energy ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BRAINxDRAIN
Member since 2015
So good it'll make you Catholic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for notmycrayons
Member since 2014
This is a strain brought to us by the talented and creative folks at TGA Subcool seeds. They have a pretty impressive resume of strains they've introduced to the cannabis community like Space Queen, Jack the Ripper and Querkle just to name a few. And this one might be their best. I had read about th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for satirodelbasto
Member since 2014
I have never seen so much lucid dreams in my whole entire life. This is the holy grail to connect with yourself and to use in meditative practices as well as lucid dreams. I strongly recommend it to cure depression and anxiety. Really powerful stuff, no wonder they call it Jesus!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More gigglyLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More upliftingLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More arousingLeafly flower for White Buffalo
White Buffalo
More tinglyLeafly flower for Chiesel
Chiesel
More limoneneLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Deadhead OG
Deadhead OG
More popularLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More arousing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Jesus OG
First strain child
Mothertongue
child
Second strain child
Tahoe Hydro Champagne
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jesus OGUser uploaded image of Jesus OGUser uploaded image of Jesus OGUser uploaded image of Jesus OGUser uploaded image of Jesus OGUser uploaded image of Jesus OGUser uploaded image of Jesus OG
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?