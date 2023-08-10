Motorbreath 15 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Motorbreath 15.
Motorbreath 15 strain effects
Motorbreath 15 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
T........0
August 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
picked up this strain from a organic grower in Utah's medical cannabis "pharmacy". This strain is very gassy and stoney leaning on the Indica side for me. using a Plenty vaporizer from Storz & Bickel this strain melts away pain and PTSD symptoms. I don't know where my life would be without Cannabis very thankful.
5........r
September 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I was so high everytime my heart beat my whole body beat with it
r........p
December 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Got this in Shatter from my Pharmacy here in Northern Utah and I was very impressed with this, and for having a high medical tolerance this strain has melted my nerve pain made me able to be more active and not to mention my Crohn's is kept at bay. Very tasty and strong. It's definitely in my top ten now.
s........c
November 18, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I thought it was kind of mild but pleasant but maybe this batch I got wasn't cured all the way was a lil squishy 24 percent most the nugs were kinda small I was really expecting it to rock me more but maybe will creep on a lil more has only been 20 mins..😎
t........1
November 16, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Currently laying in bed comfortable and calm don’t really feel anxious just peaceful
t........4
April 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
really nice smoke, calming to the nervous system BUT it made me narcoleptic 💤 nodding off no matter how much energy i had before indulging - needless to say don't operate heavy machinery! be near your bed lol.
m........2
April 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Good smooth and pleasant smoke! Allows your thoughts to align with what you are saying/gives you time to think about what you are gonna say before you say it. You can kick back and watch a movie without going to sleep or you can smoke for mild sleep aid. Would I purchase again? Oh yeah, for sure.
G........4
April 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
From LO. 21+ THC. MB-15 is a pain relief, sedative kind of strain. Very happy and relaxing. Mind is still sharp though, thanks to the chemdog. No anxiety. This definitely leans indica. Not really functional but great for relaxing and watching some TV. Makes my vision blurry and it makes me yawn, a lot. Great end of the day or lazy day strain.