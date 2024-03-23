Motorhead
aka Motor Head
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Motorhead
Mth
Hybrid
Relaxed
Happy
Uplifted
Tar
Diesel
Apricot
Pinene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Motorhead effects are mostly calming.
Motorhead potency is higher THC than average.
Motorhead, also known as Motor Head,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Motorhead has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Motorhead, before let us know! Leave a review.
Motorhead strain effects
Reported by 32 real people like you
Motorhead strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Motorhead strain reviews(32)
u........r
March 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I picked up some of this strain in Missouri, It's easily a new favorite of mine now. This strain has an intense body high that sets in quite quickly, accompanied by a relaxing head buzz. It smells of fuel, pine, and that classic bud smell. The batch I have is 24% THC and doesn't have the strongest of odors, but don't let it fool you. This strain makes a great choice for unwinding after a long day of work or stress.
c........6
June 14, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very mellow gassy flower. One of our all time favorite strain. In joints, it is smooth burning, sweet and gassy. The high kicks in before you finish half the joint and it creeps into an intense chill... Careful the next stage is the munchies.
n........y
November 10, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my go to strain for insomnia. One of the heaviest hitting indica strains I’ve ever had. Helps with pain and tension also. Helps relax the mind just enough to allow your body to fall to sleep faster and stay asleep soundly. Helps with stomach problems as well. I have ibs but with the high cbg counts in this strain, all my symptoms pass. Normally I feel almost no appetite daily because of my stomach problems but this strain helps me to feel hungry and be able to eat without bringing on any ibs symptoms. Truly a really great strain for multiple reasons!