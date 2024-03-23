This is my go to strain for insomnia. One of the heaviest hitting indica strains I’ve ever had. Helps with pain and tension also. Helps relax the mind just enough to allow your body to fall to sleep faster and stay asleep soundly. Helps with stomach problems as well. I have ibs but with the high cbg counts in this strain, all my symptoms pass. Normally I feel almost no appetite daily because of my stomach problems but this strain helps me to feel hungry and be able to eat without bringing on any ibs symptoms. Truly a really great strain for multiple reasons!