Motorhead strain effects
Reported by 32 real people like you
Motorhead strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Motorhead reviews
u........r
March 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I picked up some of this strain in Missouri, It's easily a new favorite of mine now. This strain has an intense body high that sets in quite quickly, accompanied by a relaxing head buzz. It smells of fuel, pine, and that classic bud smell. The batch I have is 24% THC and doesn't have the strongest of odors, but don't let it fool you. This strain makes a great choice for unwinding after a long day of work or stress.
c........6
June 14, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very mellow gassy flower. One of our all time favorite strain. In joints, it is smooth burning, sweet and gassy. The high kicks in before you finish half the joint and it creeps into an intense chill... Careful the next stage is the munchies.
n........y
November 10, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my go to strain for insomnia. One of the heaviest hitting indica strains I’ve ever had. Helps with pain and tension also. Helps relax the mind just enough to allow your body to fall to sleep faster and stay asleep soundly. Helps with stomach problems as well. I have ibs but with the high cbg counts in this strain, all my symptoms pass. Normally I feel almost no appetite daily because of my stomach problems but this strain helps me to feel hungry and be able to eat without bringing on any ibs symptoms. Truly a really great strain for multiple reasons!
1........9
March 31, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have severe back pain and anxiety so sleep is an issue. I got a 10 pack of these in prerolls and when I tell y’all it curbed my anxiety, AND took my back pain out AND put me to sleep….i mean it. This strain is a heavy hitter. I just had the BEST sleep of my life!!!!!!!!!
K........e
April 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not inherently a couch locker, but more like an ultra weighted blanket of calmness. Absolutely incredible for anxiety. Slows you the fuck down! Makes you enjoy each breath you take. Mild, warm tingles. I assume it’ll be an excellent mixing strain as well. I don’t doubt it’ll stand outta the pack. Second half, effects begin to shift. My thoughts are now amplified.
k........y
August 8, 2024
Relaxed
Had a stressful day and make me completely let go of it without stopping me from staying productive
j........r
August 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
the dopest dope ive smoked
k........0
June 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
really good bud , nice color and really sticky but the cotton mouth is REAL . currently puffing on this rn and im feeling pretty motivated and tingly but at the same time wanna eat my whole fridge and sleep for 15 hrs 😂 i'd definitely recommend this strain though