Moulin Rouge
Moulin Rouge effects are mostly energizing.
Moulin Rouge is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Parris Larry OG and KG Sour D. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Moulin Rouge is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Horror Seeds, the average price of Moulin Rouge typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Moulin Rouge’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moulin Rouge, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Moulin RougeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Moulin Rouge strain effects
Moulin Rouge strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with Tinnitus
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Moulin Rouge products near you
Similar to Moulin Rouge near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—