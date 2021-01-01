Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Mountaintop Mint
  5. Mountaintop Mint Reviews

Mountaintop Mint reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mountaintop Mint.

Mountaintop Mint effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 3 effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Mountaintop Mint near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...