Mountaintop Mint reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mountaintop Mint.
Mountaintop Mint effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 3 effects
- Feelings
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Mountaintop Mint near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.