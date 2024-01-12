Wish I could give this strain a higher star rating but it made me incredibly anxious. Weed's different for everyone and judging by the other reviews I'm the only one who's had a bad enough time to warrant leaving a negative review, so take what I have to say with a grain of salt. I picked up a jar of this stuff expecting a good chill time and instead I was just racked with pulses of anxiety and uncontrollable racing thoughts the whole time. The first night I tried it I thought I was just having a bad day so I had some again today and had the exact same experience. Will be passing the rest of this jar off to my dad, absolutely terrible time. Three stars because it's not a bad strain, it's just not for me. If you're prone to anxiety I'd be careful with this one.