Mr Nasty reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mr Nasty.
Mr Nasty strain effects
Mr Nasty strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
m........9
January 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Mr. Nasty came and conquered me! Mind you I have CPTSD, major anxiety, ADHD and treatment resistant depression. I do nothing without over thinking and then being stuck where I am and get nothing accomplished. He is how Mr Nasty made me feel! Mr Nasty made it a okay with me being woman in the house with NO complaints! I washed and folded 5 laundry piles and enjoyed it! WTH?!?! I even cleaned up the junk counter! All the things you don’t want to do…… I did it with a smile! MR NASTY made me feel like I was the only one and he loved me for it! Enjoy it! I definitely did!
m........3
December 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
2 bowls of this out of my beaker bong fucking destroyed all anxiety and problems drifted away as Mr nasty took me on a flight 5⭐️
k........r
May 31, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very light green and covered in frost and the top of it has a very vibrant purple. Hits very very smooth which is nice cuz my lungs aren't in good shape and feels like it sounds 😈😃
t........o
February 14, 2024
Focused
Sleepy
Anxious
Wish I could give this strain a higher star rating but it made me incredibly anxious. Weed's different for everyone and judging by the other reviews I'm the only one who's had a bad enough time to warrant leaving a negative review, so take what I have to say with a grain of salt. I picked up a jar of this stuff expecting a good chill time and instead I was just racked with pulses of anxiety and uncontrollable racing thoughts the whole time. The first night I tried it I thought I was just having a bad day so I had some again today and had the exact same experience. Will be passing the rest of this jar off to my dad, absolutely terrible time. Three stars because it's not a bad strain, it's just not for me. If you're prone to anxiety I'd be careful with this one.
w........4
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
yet to have a GMO strain I don't love
x........d
June 10, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I just cracked open a fresh 8th of this from the dispo, was packaged 2 1/2 weeks ago and my god is it strong, beautiful high and helps my back pain quite well without making me couch locked.
v........k
October 22, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Bipolar two here. This strain took away my underlying feelings of mania, gave me some of the strongest munchies I’ve ever had, and laid me town and told me goodnight. Perfect strain. 10/10. Tastes most like its greasemonkey parent.
m........4
August 30, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Really light and refreshing high. Pungent and pleasantly smokable. Still able to think and socialize but feel just empty in the head enough.