stock photo similar to Mr Nasty
IndicaTHC 27%CBG 1%
Mr Nasty
aka Greasy Garlic
Mr Nasty, aka Greasy Garlic, is a pungent mouthful of skunk terps from Exotic Genetix. Popularized by connoisseurs in Maine, Mr Nasty combines GMO and Grease Monkey for a high-THC and savory smoke—but Mrs Nasty may not want to kiss you afterwards. Expect all the perks of indica relaxation and zen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mr Nasty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mr NastyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mr Nasty strain effects
Mr Nasty strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mr Nasty products near you
Similar to Mr Nasty near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mr Nasty strain reviews18
Read all reviews
m........9
January 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
k........r
May 31, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
m........3
December 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed