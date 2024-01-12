stock photo similar to Mr Nasty
IndicaTHC 27%CBG 1%

Mr Nasty

aka Greasy Garlic

Mr Nasty, aka Greasy Garlic, is a pungent mouthful of skunk terps from Exotic Genetix. Popularized by connoisseurs in Maine, Mr Nasty combines GMO and Grease Monkey for a high-THC and savory smoke—but Mrs Nasty may not want to kiss you afterwards. Expect all the perks of indica relaxation and zen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mr Nasty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Mr Nasty strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Mr Nasty strain helps with

  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Mr Nasty strain reviews18

January 12, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Mr. Nasty came and conquered me! Mind you I have CPTSD, major anxiety, ADHD and treatment resistant depression. I do nothing without over thinking and then being stuck where I am and get nothing accomplished. He is how Mr Nasty made me feel! Mr Nasty made it a okay with me being woman in the house with NO complaints! I washed and folded 5 laundry piles and enjoyed it! WTH?!?! I even cleaned up the junk counter! All the things you don’t want to do…… I did it with a smile! MR NASTY made me feel like I was the only one and he loved me for it! Enjoy it! I definitely did!
11 people found this helpful
May 31, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Very light green and covered in frost and the top of it has a very vibrant purple. Hits very very smooth which is nice cuz my lungs aren't in good shape and feels like it sounds 😈😃
4 people found this helpful
December 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
2 bowls of this out of my beaker bong fucking destroyed all anxiety and problems drifted away as Mr nasty took me on a flight 5⭐️
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

