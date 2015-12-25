Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great strain for any time of day. I feel put into a Zen like state with a warm comfortable blanket around my body when i smoke the Cook.
Easy to grow, forgiving of mistakes, a little better than average on the yield. Very light on a lime citrus flavor or even a bit of watermelon.
Nice dense buds, 6...
One of my favorite strains since 2010 or so. When my friend grew it,it tasted like watermelon. While the bean I cracked has a more citrus like flavor, I've narrowed the flavor down to Sierra Mist soda :).
The effects were the same from both plants; a warm powerful high, I feel in a Zen like stat...