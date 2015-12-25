ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mt. Cook
  4. Reviews

Mt. Cook reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mt. Cook.

Reviews

4

Avatar for IbrahimRoger
Member since 2016
Recently smoked this strain in Amsterdam, and it really floored me! A perfect body high mixed with the feeling of having no body at all! Perfect for spacing and having a chill day inside! ^^
Avatar for MacPimpin
Member since 2016
Heavy and potent indica with a crazy pungent smell and taste to it. Puts me to sleep like a champ! And yeah easy to grow!
Avatar for CoolBreeze907
Member since 2016
Great strain for any time of day. I feel put into a Zen like state with a warm comfortable blanket around my body when i smoke the Cook. Easy to grow, forgiving of mistakes, a little better than average on the yield. Very light on a lime citrus flavor or even a bit of watermelon. Nice dense buds, 6...
Avatar for CoolBreeze907
Member since 2016
One of my favorite strains since 2010 or so. When my friend grew it,it tasted like watermelon. While the bean I cracked has a more citrus like flavor, I've narrowed the flavor down to Sierra Mist soda :). The effects were the same from both plants; a warm powerful high, I feel in a Zen like stat...
