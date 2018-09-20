ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Murkle
  4. Reviews

Murkle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Murkle.

Reviews

Avatar for lilmama08
Member since 2015
Very tasty, reminds me of the good smoke we used to get in the old days. Very noticeable but subtle head high, and came on almost instantly! Great for my neck and back pain. A good all around chill with fam and friends.
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SpazRex
Member since 2016
Dull smell and taste. The high only last about 30-40 mins before dissipating, Thats after smoking 2-3 bowls. A mind high with no lasting effects definitely does not work for sleep or pain.
feelings
Giggly
