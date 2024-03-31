Mystery Haze
Green Bodhi's Mystery Haze is a cannabis strain that blends the genetics of a local Eugene strain ‘The Dawn’ (Trainwreck x Purple Afghani) with ‘OG Kushage’ (OG Kush x Sage) and 'Golden Pineapple' (White Widow x Cindy 99) in the mix. With a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, Mystery Haze delivers a balanced experience that starts with an uplifting mental buzz that keeps you sharp and focused in the right dosage. A powerful strain which at higher dosage can be somewhat overwhelming. Mystery Haze is available as seed in 2024 from ILGM.
Green Bodhi says, "Mystery Haze emerged serendipitously, involving multiple males pollinating one of my Hazy Kush females during a breeding project. The profile so closely matched the hazy kush, although it wasn’t until genetic testing that we proved this was also the hazy kush male that did the pollinating. Regardless of how it happened, I was so happy with the results we took it to the next level!"
We are still learning about Mystery Haze’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mystery Haze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mystery Haze strain effects
