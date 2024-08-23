Mystic Magic reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mystic Magic.
Mystic Magic strain effects
Mystic Magic strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........8
August 23, 2024
Focused
Happy
Dry mouth
I was recommended this as a novice user. I have smoked before but only once a year on average tops. Usually would end up in hard couch lock, non functional until I could pass out. I’ve been stressed and wanted to relax a bit but remain functional so this is what my budtender recommended. It has hit exactly the mark I was shooting for. I feel mellowed out but still able to do more than just nothing. A bit of head rush and a very mild chest tingle. Might get up and get some things done today.
E........d
April 7, 2024
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Do you know what Desotin is? This strain tastes somewhat like Desotin smells. It is a semi clear headed strain. Major body buzz. My body definitely feels good. My armpits are dancing and I feel tingly. I’ve been smoking this strain for about a week and really like it. I have mainly been painting and playing on procreate the last week. Gets the creative juices flowing. It also makes me kinda hungry, but makes food taste hella good. Like it sparks my tastebuds. I’m guessing that’s part of the body buzz. I can also do stuff on this strain without getting too distracted. I feel more focused.
z........j
May 28, 2024
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
I didn't love it. No real high. I love the psychoactive effects of cannabis and this didn't hit it. It's supposed to be a 50% CBD strain so that makes sense. I went about my day at the top of my mind, and slept well at night. I can see this working for mild pain relief. It has such a cool name I had much higher expectations.
R........o
May 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
If you have ADHD this is a great focus strain!! I get so much done on just a hit or two!! I am smoking it through a cartridge so maybe a tig bit strong than a hit on the bong. But works so well!!
B........n
December 10, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
my batch was THC 11.48% / CBD 16.54% The fragrance is really nice. Maybe a favorite? The flavor is smooth and has a pleasant aftertaste I got this because it is high in CBD but with a 11.48% THC, it has a kick that is doable. I would recommend this for flavor and the high as well as the pain relief :ob...
U........9
November 8, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
There’s a head rush but no real high, more just focused than anything else. I’m getting things done. My legs are moving but my shoulders are stilll tense a f. A good day to smoke and get shyt accomplished this is your strain! Head rush was noticeable but no headache. This is a good ADHD STRAIN AND CURED PROCRASTINATION
a........g
December 12, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
16.54% CBD / 11.48% THC grown by Gud Gardens. Decent smoke, price was right. Nice smell and aroma, lots of berry and tropical fruit. High is very mellow, mostly relaxing and a bit sleepy but also a little heady too. Very nice strain for relaxing, hanging out around the house / doing chores. Definitely not something that will knock your socks off in terms of strength but that may be due to the high CBD from this grower.